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Asher Fredman

Supporters of the BDS movement against Israel. Photo by Alex Christy/Flickr.
Opinion
The battle over BDS: Trends, lessons and future trajectories
Despite recent successes in the counter-BDS campaign, it would be a grave mistake to pull back and cease investing resources.
Jun. 30, 2020
Asher Fredman