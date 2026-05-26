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Israeli FM extends Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslims worldwide

“May Allah bring it back to us all with stability, peace and respect,” tweeted Gideon Sa’ar.

May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
( May 26, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday extended his “highest congratulations and sincerest wishes” to Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (“Feast of the Sacrifice”).

“On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, I extend my highest congratulations and sincerest wishes to my Druze and Muslim friends in Israel and around the world,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

“May Allah bring it back to us all with stability, peace and respect. Happy holiday, and may you be well every year,” Jerusalem’s top diplomat tweeted, using a traditional Arabic greeting.

Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s two main festivals, coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage and is marked by the ritual slaughter of sheep or cattle. The holiday begins Tuesday and is generally observed over the following three days.

According to Islamic tradition, Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to Allah before being stopped by divine intervention.

Religion Middle East
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