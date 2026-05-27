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Rock thrown through front door of Seattle Chabad

Police said the incident at Chabad of Northwest Seattle is not currently being investigated as a hate crime.

May 27, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Seattle Police Car
A Seattle Police patrol car. Credit: VDB Photos/Shutterstock.
( May 27, 2026 / JNS )

Police are investigating after a large rock was thrown through the glass door of Chabad of Northwest Seattle on Sunday evening, causing damage but no injuries.

The Seattle Police Department told JNS that an officer responded to the Jewish center on North 85th Street shortly before 8 p.m. and found the front door shattered, with broken glass on the ground. A large rock was discovered inside the building near the entrance, police said.

“A search did not locate anyone else inside the building, and nothing else appeared damaged or taken,” SPD stated, adding that the responding officer had to unlock the door to enter the building.

Police said the incident is not currently being investigated as a hate crime.

Rabbi Yoni Levitin, who operates the Chabad and was out of state at the time of the incident, said no one was hurt and nothing was stolen.

“At this time, we do not know the motive,” Levitin said. “The police responded swiftly, and we are reviewing our security protocols with experts and authorities. Security will be on hand, and we look forward to welcoming you this Friday night.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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