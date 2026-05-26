More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Hanging effigies of Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir paraded in Montreal

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has not commented on the display, but publicized his disapproval of Israel’s actions.

May 26, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Demonstrators march to protest against the United States and Israel in Montreal, Canada, on March 21, 2026. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators march to protest against the United States and Israel in Montreal, Canada, on March 21, 2026. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP via Getty Images)
( May 26, 2026 / JNS )

Dozens of anti-Israel activists demonstrated on Sunday in Montreal, Canada, where they displayed hanging effigies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), the advocacy group of Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, protested the display, organized by the Montreal4Palestine group on Phillips Square on Sunday afternoon.

“Let us be clear: this is not a debate about the Middle East. Hanging effigies of Jews in the streets of Montreal evokes some of the darkest antisemitic imagery in history and is completely unacceptable. This is not ‘peaceful activism.’ It is the promotion of hatred and the incitement of violence that fuels the radicalization of our social climate. What will it take for authorities to treat these acts as the serious threat they are?” said CIJA.

In 2024, protesters burned an effigy of Netanyahu in Montreal, prompting then-prime minister Justin Trudeau to condemn their actions. “Canada’s government will not tolerate antisemitism,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has not commented publicly on the latest display. On Tuesday, Carney’s office published a statement about his conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in which Carney complained about the treatment of anti-Israel activists who had been detained briefly in Israel last week after trying to breach Israel’s naval blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Carney “reiterated that the appalling treatment of civilians, including Canadian citizens, aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla was unacceptable,” the statement said. It also read: “The leaders discussed the devastating resurgence of antisemitism around the world. The Prime Minister outlined Canada’s work through legislation and community safety funding to counter hate, to confront antisemitism with the full force of the law, and to protect Jewish communities.”

Last month, B’nai B’rith Canada, a Jewish human rights group and watchdog on antisemitism, said that for the third year in a row, it had recorded the largest number of incidents of Jew-hatred in the country.

The group’s annual audit of incidents of Jew-hatred in Canada found in 2025 that the 6,800 incidents that year were up 9.4% from the 6,219 in 2024. The 2025 statistic was the highest figure since B’nai Brith began issuing the annual report in 1982.

Anti-Israel Bias
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
EXPLORE JNS
Commuters walk past a large tiled image of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei at a metro station in Tehran, May 9, 2026. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Khamenei: Chants of ‘Death to America, Israel’ will unite Muslim world
The “shaken Zionist regime and the cancerous tumor of Israel” are “approaching the final stages of their wretched existence,” he warned.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
Israel News
Israeli FM extends Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslims worldwide
“May Allah bring it back to us all with stability, peace and respect,” tweeted Gideon Sa’ar.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Weapons are seen inside an ambulance in the Qantara area of Southern Lebanon after being discovered by Golani Brigade troops. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF: New footage shows Hezbollah using civilians as human shields
Israel’s military released visual evidence that the Iranian terror proxy used Lebanese civilian sites to store weapons, fire rockets and dig tunnels, endangering noncombatants.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Soldiers from the IDF’s Oketz canine unit patrol in Kerem Shalom on the Gaza-Israel-Egypt border, May 18, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Bill seeks aid for retired military dogs adopted by Oketz veterans
Legislation would provide medical assistance for former IDF canine unit dogs after years of frontline service.
May 26, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Netanyahu
U.S. News
As Netanyahu announces intensified strikes on Hezbollah, Washington shows support
Israel “will never be expected to passively absorb attacks on its forces and civilians,” said a senior U.S. official.
May 26, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at a ceremony at Mount Herzl, for the Ethiopian Jews who died while making their way to Israel. May 14, 2026. Photo by Gil Yohanan/Pool.
Israel News
Netanyahu undergoes routine dental procedure at hospital
The Israeli prime minister was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem, his office told JNS.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Fears emerge over a new possible US–Iran deal
May. 26, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The dark roots of ‘Jewish supremacy’
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum