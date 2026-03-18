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Avi Bareli

Hamas Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh (left) and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas visit Odwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 8, 2006. Photo by Ahmad Khateib/Flash90.
Opinion
Let the Ramallah regime wither
Israel can defend itself more effectively without the pathetic, corrupt and evil Palestinian Authority.
Aug. 23, 2022
Avi Bareli
Central Election Committee workers count the remaining ballots at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, after the general elections, on March 25, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
Israeli politics can’t save itself from Israeli politics
Jun. 6, 2022
Avi Bareli