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B. Davidson

Click photo to download. Caption: A sewer pipe bomb shelter in the farming village of Yevul, alongside the Gaza Strip. Credit: B. Davidson.
Israel News
Latest rocket barrages from Gaza mean life ‘does not go on as normal’
Mar. 13, 2012
B. Davidson
Click photo to download. Caption: In Silwan, an older balaclava-clad child with a slingshot fires off a stone at the cops, as cameras in front of him captured his “heroic” pose. Credit: B. Davidson.
Israel News
When the press calls for war
Mar. 4, 2012
B. Davidson