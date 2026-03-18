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Ben Newhouse

New York University’s campus in Greenwich Village. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Questioning only Israel’s right to self-determination
The views expressed on the opinion page of New York University’s student paper are why we need legislation to protect Jewish students on campus: Anti-Semitism masked as anti-Zionism is still anti-Semitism.
Feb. 25, 2020
Ben Newhouse