The CIA director’s warning and the illusion of peace with Iran

You can call it a “discrepancy.” Given that the term comes from CIA Director John Ratcliffe, appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump, it is understandable that he would choose his words carefully.

The issue itself is anything but delicate.

At stake is the attempted conclusion of a conflict that brought the Middle East to the brink of a much wider war. When world leaders mobilize around diplomacy, and when the president of the world’s leading power presents himself as a peacemaker, one assumes he is acting on the basis of reliable information. The assumption is simple: Iran is prepared to accept the deal.

Trump travels, negotiates, signs agreements and promotes a vision of stability. The language of “agreement” and even “peace” gains momentum. From a businessman’s perspective, it may seem logical that an Iran weakened by sanctions, military setbacks and the loss of key proxies would be ready to compromise.

After months of celebrating victories over the Iranian regime, after promises to confront terrorism and halt Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, a new narrative emerged: Iran would surrender enriched uranium, moderate its regional behavior and step back from confrontation with the West.

Only Israel appeared skeptical.

That skepticism has often been used to further isolate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who continues to face criticism for insisting on confronting threats from Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies. Israel is told to exercise restraint, withdraw from contested areas and trust that diplomatic arrangements will provide security.

The assumption underlying all of this is that Iran can be persuaded to change course in exchange for economic incentives.

But can it? Ratcliffe’s warning suggests otherwise.

According to the CIA director, there is a discrepancy between what Iranian officials say during negotiations and what they tell one another privately. That discrepancy is critical.

Behind closed doors, Tehran reportedly shows no intention of abandoning uranium enrichment, ending its efforts to dominate Lebanon through Hezbollah or relinquishing the ideological foundations of the Islamic Republic.

This is not merely a matter of tactics. It is a question of identity.

The Islamic Republic was founded on a revolutionary doctrine that views itself as fundamentally opposed to Western values and institutions. The regime’s worldview is rooted in the doctrine of Velayat-e Faqih, which grants supreme authority to the ruling clerical establishment and underpins a system that suppresses dissent, persecutes minorities and imposes strict religious rule.

For many observers, these realities make Tehran’s conciliatory language difficult to accept at face value.

The concerns are not limited to Middle East analysts.

Some of Trump’s closest political allies have reportedly expressed reservations about a new agreement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are said to have voiced concerns. Sen. Lindsey Graham has warned that any large financial package provided to Tehran could strengthen the regime’s regional influence and eventually revive its nuclear ambitions.

Sen. Ted Cruz has called the prospect of such an agreement a “disastrous mistake,” while commentator Mark Levin has argued that Iran is unlikely to honor any commitments it makes.

Critics also warn that a 60-day negotiating period could provide Tehran with valuable time to rebuild elements of its nuclear infrastructure and resume enrichment activities.

If that assessment proves correct, the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program may soon return with renewed urgency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presents a calm and reassuring image to the world. Yet his words are viewed with deep suspicion by those who believe the regime’s objectives have not changed.

At the same time, influential voices in Western media increasingly emphasize Iran’s ancient civilization while portraying the United States and Israel as the primary obstacles to peace.

The danger lies in allowing wishful thinking to replace hard intelligence.

History has shown the cost of ignoring warning signs. If intelligence assessments are set aside in favor of political convenience, the consequences may prove severe—not only for Israel, but for the broader Middle East and the West itself.

The question is no longer whether there is a discrepancy. The question is whether policymakers are prepared to confront what it means.