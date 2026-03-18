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Bradley Martin

U.S. House of Representatives Seal
Israel News
18 House Democrats sign resolution for Mideast de-escalation, ceasefire
“These radical Democrats clearly need a history lesson,” said Sam Markstein, national political director of the Republican Jewish Coalition.
Oct. 23, 2023
Bradley Martin
Netanyahu, Biden
Israel News
Mixed reviews for Biden’s wartime visit to Israel
Oct. 18, 2023
Bradley Martin
Antony Blinken Faisal bin Farhan
Israel News
Hamas attacks part of Tehran’s effort to stymie Saudi-Israeli peace, GOP congressmen say
Oct. 18, 2023
Bradley Martin
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) speaks to the Service Union International Workers at a rally in Los Angeles. Credit: Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock.
Israel News
Rep. Waters appears to be final Congress member to comment on Israel
Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were criticized for commenting late, some 48 hours prior to the California Democrat.
Oct. 13, 2023
Bradley Martin
Chicago Area Rally
Israel News
Hamas an ‘army of murderers backed by Iran,’ Illinois governor tells pro-Israel rally of 2,000
“I can’t fathom the experiences that they’re going through right now. My heart just breaks,” Laura Fine, a state senator, told JNS.
Oct. 11, 2023
Bradley Martin
U.S. President Joe Biden (left) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on July 17, 2022. Source: Wikimedia Commons via the U.S. president's Twitter account.
U.S. News
20 Senate Democrats urge Biden to add preconditions to Jerusalem, Riyadh peace
“American interests would be best furthered by helping the parties find additional areas of agreement,” said Shoshana Bryen of the Jewish Policy Center.
Oct. 6, 2023
Bradley Martin
Dianne Feinstein
Israel News
With Feinstein’s death, pro-Israel Senate makeup may be in jeopardy, experts say
Some fear the tendency of younger Democratic leaders to be more critical of Israel, while others predict that the U.S.-Israel relationship will remain strong.
Oct. 4, 2023
Bradley Martin
Elon Musk
U.S. News
In chat with prominent Jews, Musk burnishes philo-semitic credentials
Abraham Foxman, director emeritus of the Anti-Defamation League, called the event a “sad day for the Jewish community.”
Sep. 29, 2023
Bradley Martin
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) discusses Iranian nuclear activities on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Feb. 1, 2022. Source: Screenshot.
Israel News
Longtime Israel ally, Iran-nuclear deal foe Menendez being pushed to resign
A former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state told JNS that he wouldn’t be surprised if the indictment “is strategically timed.”
Sep. 28, 2023
Bradley Martin
Palestinian gunmen near a damaged house following an Israeli military raid at the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm, on Sept. 5, 2023. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israel News
House subcommittee talks terrorism, legislation and Palestinian Authority ‘pay-for-slay’ practices
The hearing focused on the nearly six-year-old Taylor Force Act, which blocks the United States from funding the Palestinian Authority unless it stops paying terrorists and their families.
Sep. 27, 2023
Bradley Martin
The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.
Israel News
Even after cease-and-desist letter, ‘Palestine Writes’ lists Pennsylvania agency as sponsor
The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts “has repeatedly attempted to address this matter amicably and cooperatively,” an attorney wrote to organizers of the festival, which features several prominent antisemitic speakers.
Sep. 22, 2023
Bradley Martin
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