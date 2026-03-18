Bradley Martin

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts “has repeatedly attempted to address this matter amicably and cooperatively,” an attorney wrote to organizers of the festival, which features several prominent antisemitic speakers.