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Cade Spivey

Hamas members at a rally in Gaza City on May 24, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
One man’s terrorist is no man’s freedom fighter
Disgust should be directed at the party that established an indistinguishable military presence among the civilians they claim to fight for, knowing that the response to indiscriminate rocket attacks would be military force.
Jun. 3, 2021
Cade Spivey