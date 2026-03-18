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Chelsea Polaniecki

Click photo to download. Caption: A crowd gathers around the Mt. Herzl grave of Max Steinberg, an Israel Defense Forces lone soldier who was killed in Gaza during Operation Protective Edge. Credit: Sean Savage.
Israel News
After Gaza war, helping traumatized Israelis heal
Aug. 27, 2014
Chelsea Polaniecki