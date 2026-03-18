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Dan Illouz

Dan Illouz is a member of Knesset from the Likud Party.

Library at Columbia University
Opinion
Columbia’s war on Jewish speech
Unmasking the university’s dangerous game of censorship.
Apr. 28, 2024
Dan Illouz
Israeli flag. Credit: Maxim Studio/Shutterstock.
Opinion
A crucial moment in the history of the Jewish people
Oct. 31, 2023
Dan Illouz