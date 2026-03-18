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Dan Margalit

Dan Margalit is an Israeli journalist, author and television host.

Ron Dermer Antony Blinken
Opinion
There will be no Israel-US defense pact
The Saudis have made it clear that a normalization deal won’t happen so long as the current government is in power
Aug. 24, 2023
Dan Margalit