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Appeals court blocks Trump admin from deporting anti-Israel activist while he petitions Supreme Court

“This fight is far from over. More to come this summer,” Mahmoud Khalil said.

May 26, 2026
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
Gavel. Credit: MiamiAccidentLawyer/Pixabay.
( May 26, 2026 / JNS )

A federal appeals court blocked the Trump administration from detaining or deporting anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil as he asks the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit granted the stay on Tuesday.

“Some good news,” Khalil stated. “The appeals court has granted our stay request, preventing my detention or deportation while I seek Supreme Court review. This fight is far from over. More to come this summer.”

The Trump administration sought to deport Khalil for leaving out key information on his permanent residency application, including his work with the U.S. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

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