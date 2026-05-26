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News   Israel News

Netanyahu holds security assessment with top officials

The meeting also included Isareli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a security assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a security assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
( May 26, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, his office said.

The meeting also included Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters earlier on Tuesday that talks toward a deal to end the Iran war could still “take a few days,” stressing that Washington would give diplomacy every chance to succeed before considering taking action against the regime in “another way.”

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Tuesday threatened the United States and Israel, calling on Muslims worldwide to chant for the destruction of the two nations during the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

“In various parts of Iran and the world, and continuing well beyond these blessed days, ‘Death to America” and ‘Death to Israel’ shall become the common chants of the Islamic ummah [nation],” Khamenei said in a written statement issued on the occasion of the Hajj and published in English by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“The hands of time will not turn back, and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for U.S. bases,” he vowed. “The United States not only will no longer have a safe haven for its mischief and for establishing military bases in the region but day by day, it is growing more distant from its former status.”

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