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Dani Dayan

Dani Dayan

A memorial to the Treblinka concentration camp. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Remembering the Treblinka rebellion
We face the looming prospect of a world without Holocaust survivors.
Aug. 14, 2023
Dani Dayan
Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 21, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The power of the human spirit
Apr. 17, 2023
Dani Dayan
A memorial with Jewish ritual objects at Babi Yar. Credit: Office of the President of Ukraine.
Opinion
80 years since Babi Yar: Making sure the Holocaust is not forgotten
Sep. 30, 2021
Dani Dayan
Tree of Life synagogue
Opinion
Israelis united against hate
The people of Israel are deeply pained by the terrible events, as if they had taken place in our own country.
Oct. 29, 2018
Dani Dayan