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Opinion

CAIR curriculum urges ‘nuanced’ approach to 9/11

“A man named Osama bin Laden” stood up to “Russian invaders.”

Oct. 25, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
Osama bin Laden in an undated still frame from a recruitment video for Al-Qaida. Photo by Al Rai Al Aam/Feature Story News/Getty Images.
Osama bin Laden in an undated still frame from a recruitment video for Al-Qaida. Photo by Al Rai Al Aam/Feature Story News/Getty Images.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist and columnist with nearly 20 years of experience writing for conservative publications. His work spans national and international stories, covering politics, history, and culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with industry legends like David Horowitz, interviewed senators and congressmen, and shared the stories of ordinary people overcoming extraordinary challenges. His first book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left, explores the forgotten struggles that shaped America’s early history.

Frankly, why not? The political class of the city where most of the 9/11 deaths took place is on the verge of electing an Islamist who just met with a jihadist imam who refused to condemn Osama bin Laden.

Syria has been taken over by Al-Qaeda/ISIS with our support, we’re in the middle of bailing out Hamas, and just gave Article V protection to Qatar, which harbored Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of 9/11.

It’s the perfect time for the new CAIR (Council on American–Islamic Relations) curriculum.

The CAIR NJ chapter describes it as helping “teachers adopt a more nuanced approach to 9/11 in their classrooms.”

Here’s the more “nuanced” approach.

“The U.S. fought the Soviet Union who had invaded Afghanistan in the 1980s by supporting the rebels that stood up against the Russian invaders, including a man named Osama bin Laden and people who later formed the Taliban.”

“A man named Osama bin Laden” standing up to “Russian invaders.” Also the Taliban.

The CAIR curriculum then urges teaching Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America.”

The “Letter to America” was not actually written by Bin Laden, but by a leftist American hippie who converted to Islam and produced propaganda meant to manipulate Americans. Urging people to read it is not a way of understanding Al-Qaeda’s motives but rather to spread Al-Qaeda propaganda to Americans.

It’s the difference between reading about Hitler’s plans and a transcript of a Lord Haw-Haw broadcast.

The CAIR curriculum describes 9/11 as a “group self-identifying as Al-Qaeda hailing from the mountains of Afghanistan launched separate plane hijackings” in response to “America’s support of Israel, their involvement in the Persian Gulf War, and the vast presence of the U.S. military in the Middle East.”

The terrorists were mostly from Saudi Arabia. They used vectors such as Germany. The attacks were not about Israel, and CAIR elides the stated justification, which is a religious objection to infidels being in the land of Mecca and Medina, not the “vast presence of the U.S. military in the Middle East.”

The rest is the expected “Muslims are the real victims of 9/11” stuff.

“While Islamophobia and anti-Muslim racism existed long before the 9/11 attacks, this time period marked a stark shift in U.S. policy and state-sponsored Islamophobia in the U.S. and abroad.”

It then spends far more text on the supposed Islamophobia than on 9/11, where the deaths get about one sentence.

How many teachers are adopting this “nuanced” approach of circulating Al-Qaeda propaganda and describing Osama bin Laden as a man standing up to “Russian invaders” as his defining identity?

Better keep an eye on your schools.

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