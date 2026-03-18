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Daniel Stone

Jaffa Road in the Jerusalem city center, Dec. 20, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Is Omicron the start of the end of the pandemic?
If milder variants gain predominance, the pandemic may be heading toward new status as an endemic illness resembling a mild flu or cold.
Dec. 22, 2021
Daniel Stone
An Israeli receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the HMO Clalit's vaccination center in Jerusalem, on Dec. 23, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The second pandemic: Misinformation
Dec. 27, 2020
Daniel Stone