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David Andrew Weinberg

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. Credit: White House/Shealah Craighead.
Opinion
Qatar’s Swiss cheese terrorism list
Qatar’s rulers clearly cherish their close relationship with Hamas leadership. The Gulf nation’s state-backed television network Al Jazeera provides the group with unfettered airtime and regularly lionizes its terrorists as “martyrs.”
Apr. 11, 2018
David Andrew Weinberg
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. Credit: White House/Shealah Craighead.
Opinion
Qatar backs extremist preachers and anti-Semitic incitement
Apr. 10, 2018
David Andrew Weinberg