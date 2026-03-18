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David Ben Hooren

David Ben Hooren is the publisher of the Jewish Voice.

A caricature of a group of photojournalists. Source: DeepAI.
Opinion
Why Israel is losing the battle for public opinion
The fundamental problem is the lack of a coherent and well-resourced strategy to combat antisemitism and improve Israel’s global image.
May. 30, 2024
David Ben Hooren
The central panel of the Ghent Altarpiece rescued from a cache of Nazi-looted art in Altaussee, Austria in July 1945. Source: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration
Opinion
We need a global campaign to locate Nazi-looted art
Oct. 3, 2023
David Ben Hooren