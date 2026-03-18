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David Levy

Gaza pier
Opinion
Port of no return: The US plan for aid relief in Gaza
By spearheading the Gaza Port operation, the United States has not only underscored its commitment to addressing the dire humanitarian needs in Gaza but is also taking on significant inherent risks.
Mar. 26, 2024
David Levy
Houthis, Red Sea
Analysis
‘Confused Seas': The current state of maritime Affairs
Feb. 7, 2024
David Levy
Opinion
The influence of sea power in Iran’s proxy war, Part 1: Houthi aggression in the Red Sea
Dec. 21, 2023
David Levy
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi (left) with U.S. CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla during the "Juniper Oak" joint exercise in January 2023 in Israel. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Opinion
Israel’s move to USCENTCOM is transformational
Israel’s transition from U.S. European Command to U.S. Central Command is already having an impact, and may yield major dividends in the future.
Mar. 1, 2023
David Levy