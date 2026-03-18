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Dawn Lerman

A young Dawn Lerman with her grandmother, Beauty. Credit: Courtesy Dawn Lerman.
Jewish Life
Lovin’ from Bubbe’s oven
Oct. 10, 2016
Dawn Lerman
The cover of "My Fat Dad," by Dawn Lerman. Credit: Berkley Books.
Jewish Life
Passing Love & Traditions: My Grandmother Beauty’s Chicken Soup with a Kick
Jul. 26, 2016
Dawn Lerman
A young Dawn Lerman ready to cook with her grandmother, Beauty. Credit: Courtesy Dawn Lerman.
Jewish Life
Gluten-free cheese blintzes for Shavuot: all the love without all the guilt
May. 4, 2016
Dawn Lerman
Dawn Lerman, age 15 in this photo, at summer camp. Credit: Courtesy Dawn Lerman.
Jewish Life
Most people go to summer camp for the activities, but I went for the food
Mar. 24, 2016
Dawn Lerman
Grandma Beauty with Dawn Lerman, then 2 years old. Credit: Courtesy.
Jewish Life
‘God is in my kitchen’: Grandma Beauty’s hamantaschen
Feb. 17, 2016
Dawn Lerman