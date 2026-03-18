More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Diane Bederman

Delegates to the San Remo Conference in Italy on April 25, 1920. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Why it’s crucial to educate about Israel’s rights to the land
The time has come—in fact, it is long overdue—to educate students of high school and university age, starting in Israel, and eventually Jewish and non-Jewish youth, and the public at large, about Israel’s legal rights.
Apr. 23, 2021
Diane Bederman
Opinion
Hope: The gift of the Jews
Sep. 11, 2020
Diane Bederman
Salomon Benzimra
Opinion
If I could choose only one book to read about Israel …
May. 2, 2019
Diane Bederman
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Credit: Leopaltik1242/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Anti-Semitism has a history in the Democratic Party
Wonder if they wish they could explain away their past as a problem with words.
Mar. 20, 2019
Diane Bederman
Thousands joined rallies in Paris and across France to oppose a rising wave of antisemitism in the country, Feb. 19, 2019. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
If our Jewish organizations will not stand up to Jew-hatred, why should anyone else?
We know from searing past experiences that neither appeasement nor silence will make anti-Semitism disappear.
Feb. 22, 2019
Diane Bederman
Cover for “Jihadist Psychopath: How He Is Charming, Seducing, and Devouring Us.” Credit: Amazon.
Opinion
The troubling influence of the ‘Jihadist Psychopath’
Author Jamie Glazov shares the stories of those who have had the courage to stand up to Islamic terrorism, and how in return, these people have been ostracized by those who should thank them for their courage to speak.
Dec. 31, 2018
Diane Bederman
Opinion
The story of 4 million bullets and Israel’s fight for survival
As a rule, Jews are not recognized as warriors. Yet it was King David who, with five smooth stones, took down a bully.
Aug. 14, 2018
Diane Bederman
An Arab student protest at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Credit: Dudi Eltsufin
Opinion
Empathy belongs to the real victims
Our leaders sometimes act as if they are more afraid of being accused of engaging in Islamophobia than of failing to act to prevent terrorism.
Jul. 11, 2018
Diane Bederman