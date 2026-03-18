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Donald Altschiller

A page reprinted from a Cairo volume Agudat Perahim (1922) which also includes the Passover haggadah. This illustration depicts an Arabic translation of the festive song "Dayenu." Credit: Reprinted from "Haggadah and History" by Yosef Hayim Yerushalmi, Jewish Publication Society of America, 1975.
Jewish Life
Long Before the Maxwell House Haggadah
Mar. 4, 2012
Donald Altschiller