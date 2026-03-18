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Donald H. Harrison

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein lost his right index finger in the synagogue shooting on April 27, 2018, at Chabad of Poway in Southern California. Source: Twitter.
Antisemitism
San Diego-area school holds ‘Blue and White’ day to raise money for Poway victims
Students will dress in blue and white, contribute $2 a piece, and tell customers at the Bellus cosmetology school in San Diego County about the tragedy that struck the Poway Jewish community on April 27.
May. 9, 2019
Donald H. Harrison
Culture and Society
Hank Greenberg biography invokes legendary Jewish slugger’s magic
Apr. 14, 2013
Donald H. Harrison