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A mural of George Floyd, 46, who died as a result of police brutality in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, by Eme Street Art in Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
‘Bless his memory, don’t taint it’
We must act as a society that furthers righteous causes and brings justice to the world. That does not mean bashing Israel in the process.
Jul. 14, 2020
Dov Guggenheim