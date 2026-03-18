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Dov Yarden

Dov Yarden

Dov Yarden is the chief operating officer of JNS (Jewish News Syndicate.)

A convoy of military vehicles seen near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Opinion
Reflections of a father
Everyone has opened their houses to host people, whether family or complete strangers from the south, north or soldiers serving nearby. The outpouring of love, unity and responsibility for each other is overwhelming.
Oct. 16, 2023
Dov Yarden