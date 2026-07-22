Islamabad is becoming a node linking Washington, Tehran, Riyadh and Ankara, bringing a nuclear-armed state that has never recognized Israel deeper into the strategic environment in which Israel operates.
The fast day, considered the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, is an opportunity for “all people of moral conscience to work together to bring goodness and dispel hate,” Yeshiva University president Ari Berman told JNS.
According to CyberWell, social media posts tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup falsely claim the Argentine soccer star is Jewish or controlled by Jews while recycling conspiracy theories about Jewish control of FIFA.
Islamabad is becoming a node linking Washington, Tehran, Riyadh and Ankara, bringing a nuclear-armed state that has never recognized Israel deeper into the strategic environment in which Israel operates.
The fast day, considered the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, is an opportunity for “all people of moral conscience to work together to bring goodness and dispel hate,” Yeshiva University president Ari Berman told JNS.
According to CyberWell, social media posts tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup falsely claim the Argentine soccer star is Jewish or controlled by Jews while recycling conspiracy theories about Jewish control of FIFA.