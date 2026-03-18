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Dr. Michael Halbertal

Passengers aboard the Jerusalem light rail on April 21, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s hospitals are on the edge of the abyss
It’s obvious that a lockdown must be declared immediately. There’s no other option but to reboot the system so that we don’t lose control and completely exhaust our medical personnel.
Sep. 13, 2020
Dr. Michael Halbertal