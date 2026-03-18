More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Dumisani Washington

Dumisani Washington is the founder and CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel (IBSI).

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates is seen onstage during the “Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair” national conference at Thompson Buckhead in Atlanta on June 7, 2023. Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Decolonizing Wealth Project.
Opinion
Ta-Nehisi Coates joins the Black4Palestine deception
For nearly 60 years, the exploitation playbook has been the same.
Sep. 30, 2024
Dumisani Washington
Mourners in Zabarmari, Nigeria attend the funeral of 43 farm workers, who were killed by Islamist Boko Haram terrorists, on Nov. 29, 2020. Credit: Audu Marte / AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Intersectionality grants immunity to Muslims who are killing and enslaving blacks in Africa today
Jul. 8, 2024
Charles Jacobs
A poster marking the 48th NAACP Image Awards, held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 11, 2017. Credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson.
Opinion
The NAACP sides with Biden in protecting Hamas
Jun. 11, 2024
Dumisani Washington
Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan
Opinion
The spiritual battle for Black America
Unpacking Louis Farrakhan’s latest attack on Israel.
Mar. 7, 2024
Dumisani Washington