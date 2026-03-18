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Simon Deng, an escaped jihad slave from South Sudan, is accompanied in Israel by Dr. Charles Jacobs (pictured), President of the American Anti-Slavery group.

Charles Jacobs

Charles Jacobs is president of the Jewish Leadership Project.

Iran Rally
Opinion
Victims of jihad are Israel’s natural allies
And it’s time that they were organized.
Feb. 28, 2026
Charles Jacobs
Tucker Carlson
Opinion
When populism beats policy
Feb. 19, 2026
Charles Jacobs
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Opinion
What would MLK do? Demand that Arabs free their black slaves
Jan. 19, 2026
Charles Jacobs
Migrant Workers in Doha, Qatar
Opinion
Tucker’s house in Qatar
Christians in the Gulf state live under a system that international labor experts identify as meeting the criteria for forced labor and modern slavery.
Jan. 13, 2026
Charles Jacobs
Nigerian Lives Matter
Opinion
Candace Owens goes full Farrakhan on the Jews
The fact that Arabs and Muslims were making slaves of black people was (and remains) a direct threat to his con.
Jan. 3, 2026
Charles Jacobs
Zohran Mamdani
Opinion
Reading the political tea leaves and acting against dangerous candidates
You don’t need permission to protect your community. You need documentation, coordination and the willingness to act before Election Day.
Dec. 8, 2025
Charles Jacobs
Sorry
Opinion
On Yom Kippur, our legacy organizations should repent. Don’t hold your breath
For years, classical liberalism protected American Jews, but it has been under siege for decades and our leaders were asleep at the switch.
Oct. 1, 2025
Charles Jacobs
Eritrea
Opinion
With the media focused on Gaza, Christians across Africa fall to a globalizing jihad
The case of Eritrea is particularly instructive, as it demonstrates what can happen to the freedom of religion, conscience and expression when the far-left comes to power, enabled by an Islamic majority.
Sep. 11, 2025
Charles Jacobs
Pennsylvania arson governor
Opinion
Our house is on fire, and the cavalry isn’t coming
The responsibility to protect our families and our future is going to fall on us.
Sep. 8, 2025
Charles Jacobs
Polling Station
Opinion
The Mamdani index
How to spot the next anti-Israel political star before it’s too late.
Aug. 12, 2025
Charles Jacobs
School books
Opinion
Don’t ignore Syrian education in the pursuit of peace
U.S. President Donald Trump needs to deal with Syria’s state school curricula as he is attempting to do with Harvard University’s lessons.
May. 29, 2025
Charles Jacobs
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