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Edwin Black

Israel F-15 Iran
Opinion
What’s next for Iran’s nukes?
The lion does not sleep tonight.
Jul. 10, 2025
Edwin Black
Ben & Jerry's Israel franchisee Avi Zinger. Credit: Eric Sultan.
Opinion
Ben & Jerry’s tries to force food apartheid
Mar. 31, 2022
Edwin Black
Israeli Jews and Palestinian Arabs eat lunch at a falafel joint in an Arab strip mall in Ariel Credit: Orit Arfa.
Opinion
Another desperate (and fake) ‘Israeli apartheid’ report
Jan. 31, 2022
Edwin Black
Iraqi Jews Leaving for Palestine, Farhud
Opinion
Yom HaGirush: The inside story of ‘Expulsion Day’
That name, Yom HaGirush, marks when Jewish communities across many countries were once again dispossessed, but became repossessed in the free nation of Israel.
Nov. 28, 2021
Edwin Black
The Farhud, Baghdad 1941. Credit: Yad Yitzhak Ben Zvi Archive.
Column
On Farhud Day, many ask: Could it happen again?
The resurgence of Nazi-style, pro-Palestinian, anti-Jewish violence on our streets is not anti-Zionist or anti-Israel agitation, but rather vocal, visible and undisguised Jew-hatred.
Jun. 2, 2021
Edwin Black
An Israeli receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Jerusalem on Dec. 21, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The vaccine blood libel: The wicked lie of ‘medical apartheid’
Israel’s nemeses, foreign and domestic, are engaged in a generational struggle to delegitimize the Jewish state’s very right to exist.
Apr. 5, 2021
Edwin Black
Concentration-camp records bearing the telltale mark "Hollerith Erfasst," indicating that they had been processed by Hollerith machines. There was an IBM customer site, the "Abteilung Hollerith," in almost every concentration camp. Courtesy of the Edwin Black collection.
Opinion
IBM and the Holocaust
In view of what IBM was able to accomplish on the Nazis’ behalf in the 1930s, the thought of what Big Tech is capable of today is sobering indeed.
Feb. 18, 2021
Edwin Black
U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyani wave from the Blue Room balcony during the Abraham Accords signing on Sept. 15, 2020. Credit: White House/Tia Dufour.
Opinion
Walid Phares lasers in on US foreign policy in ‘The Choice’
Historians a generation from now will undoubtedly call upon this must-read book to help figure out just what the heck happened before, during and after November 2020.
Oct. 29, 2020
Edwin Black
Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit attends a discussion on Knesset member Haim Katz's immunity request, at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, Jan. 30, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Can Netanyahu be justly prosecuted for media manipulation?
The Israeli prime minister’s innocence or guilt is nowhere near as important as what his conviction on such charges would mean to Israel’s democracy.
Mar. 16, 2020
Edwin Black
PFLP
Column
Who’s funding illegal Palestinian settlements in Area C? Links to terrorists
For decades, open allegations have been publicly aired alleging links between the Union of Agricultural Work Committees and the Popular Front for the Liberation Palestine.
Aug. 21, 2019
Edwin Black
On Dec. 7, 2015, a representative of Regavim documented the completion of the preparations for paving. The images captured by drone photography clearly show that only a small section of the road passes through agricultural areas, while the vast majority of the road lies in arid, uninhabited areas, thus making it clear that the object of the Arab-oriented project is to seize territory in Area C and to annex the lands needed for a contiguous Palestinian state. Credit: Regavim.
Column
Who’s funding illegal Palestinian settlements in Area C? Nearly 10,000 cases
To create a de facto Palestinian state without negotiation or even diplomatic consultation with the Israelis, European countries have pumped hundreds of millions of euros annually into illegal building.
Aug. 15, 2019
Edwin Black
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