Edwin Black

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
To create a de facto Palestinian state without negotiation or even diplomatic consultation with the Israelis, European countries have pumped hundreds of millions of euros annually into illegal building.