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Edyt Dickstein

Click photo to download. Caption: The webpage for an article published by the Catholic News Service on July 23, 2014, “Jerusalem patriarch: Don’t punish all Gaza Palestinians because of Hamas.” Credit: Screenshot via catholicnews.com.
Culture and Society
How will the Catholic News Service cover the next Arab-Israeli war?
Jun. 3, 2015
Edyt Dickstein