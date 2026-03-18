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Efrat Aviv

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Source: X/Turkish Presidency.
Column
Turkey’s 2023 elections: The beginning of the post-Erdoğan era?
The outcome could be negative for Israel whether or not Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wins reelection.
May. 14, 2023
Efrat Aviv
The north bank of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Aug. 30, 2011. Credit: Moyan Brenn via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Turkey continues to honor its racists
Jan. 26, 2021
Efrat Aviv
The Hagia Sophia museum (and former church) in Istanbul. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Erdoğan’s ‘holy wisdom’
Jul. 16, 2020
Efrat Aviv