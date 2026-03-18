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Eric Berger

British Labour Party and Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, May 12, 2017. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Jeremy Corbyn: How he is making British Jews nervous enough to consider leaving
With the rise of Labour Party leader and accused anti-Semite Jeremy Corbyn, Britain grappling with its decision to leave the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May facing criticism over Brexit, Jewish community members are concerned—concerned enough to consider leaving.
Sep. 5, 2018
Eric Berger
Members of the Reform movement and Hebrew Union College confront police and security guards while trying to enter a mixed men and women prayer area at the public square in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on Nov. 16, 2017.
Jewish Life
Jewish tensions heat up over Western Wall prayer space
Jul. 13, 2018
Eric Berger
An Orthodox man in the Jewish quarter of Le Marais in Paris on Aug. 13, 2017. Photo by Serge Attal/Flash90.
Israel News
Menaced by extremists and migrants, European Jews increasingly feel abandoned by government
Jun. 8, 2018
Eric Berger
Rabbi Nikki DeBlosi leads a JLF seminar on “Sex, Love, and Romance” at New York University’s Bronfman Center for Jewish Student Life. Credit: Hillel International.
Features
Coffee dates, Shabbat dinners, text study—and answers to the ‘big questions,’ courtesy of Hillel
As part of an experiential seminar this past year, fellowships programs ran on 51 campuses, serving 1,200 students; in the fall, Hillel plans to offer fellowships on 100 campuses and hopes to attract some 3,000 students.
May. 23, 2018
Eric Berger