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Ethan Fine

J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami embraces Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas following his statements at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Feb. 11, 2020. Source: Screenshot.
Column
J Street’s ‘pro-Israel, pro-peace’ motto is a misnomer
J Street’s mantra may captivate and intrigue the unsuspecting young adult who supports Israel yet opposes its government’s policies. But the J Street on paper is not the J Street in action.
Jun. 4, 2020
Ethan Fine