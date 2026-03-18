Eve Glover

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Photographer and therapist Sharon Abeles said a costume can “touch on wishful thinking and role-playing … and also allow journeying to new places to feel the personality of the one they choose to emulate.”
“There are Oct. 8 Jews who just woke up to what’s happening and reconnecting with their Judaism. They’re trying to find a partner, and they’re not exactly sure who they are yet,” said Israeli-based dating coach Aleeza Ben Shalom.