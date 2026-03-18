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Eve Glover

Purim Queen, Mask
Features
The art of disguise
Photographer and therapist Sharon Abeles said a costume can “touch on wishful thinking and role-playing … and also allow journeying to new places to feel the personality of the one they choose to emulate.”
Mar. 2, 2026
Eve Glover
Linda Margolin Royal
Features
An Australian Jewish author’s triumph over antisemitism
Oct. 30, 2025
Eve Glover
Rabbi Jesse Charyn and Rabbi Shmuel Slotki Families
Features
How to walk the fine line between sorrow and joy in the shadow of Oct. 7
Oct. 10, 2025
Eve Glover
Love, Hearts
Features
How matchmaking helped couples find love during wartime
“There are Oct. 8 Jews who just woke up to what’s happening and reconnecting with their Judaism. They’re trying to find a partner, and they’re not exactly sure who they are yet,” said Israeli-based dating coach Aleeza Ben Shalom.
Aug. 4, 2025
Eve Glover
Paul Goldenberg
Features
‘Operationalizing Never Again’: Seasoned security expert says not on his watch
Paul Goldenberg knows a thing or two about law enforcement, locally and internationally, and works to bring such expertise to the Jewish community.
Jul. 10, 2025
Eve Glover