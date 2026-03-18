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Father Gabriel Naddaf

Click photo to download. Caption: Father Gabriel Naddaf addresses Christian IDF soldiers in December 2014, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (sitting at table, in center) in attendance. Credit: Maor X via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
It’s hard to be a Christian in Israel, but not because of prejudice
Mar. 27, 2015
Father Gabriel Naddaf