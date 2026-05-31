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Opinion

A time to applaud

The appointment of Caroline Glick as Israel’s consul-general in New York would place a principled advocate for the Jewish state at the forefront of a critical diplomatic post.

May 31, 2026
Richard D. Heideman
Caroline Glick
Caroline Glick, adviser to the Israeli prime minister, speaks at the inaugural JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on April 28, 2025. Photo by Yuval Chen.
Richard D. Heideman
Richard D. Heideman Richard D. Heideman
Richard D. Heideman is senior counsel at Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, PC of Washington, D.C. He has testified before numerous governments on human and victims rights matters. He has served in senior leadership roles in Jewish communal organizations, including as chairman of The Israel Forever Foundation, chairman of the JNS International Policy Summit and a former president of B’nai B’rith International.
( May 31, 2026 / JNS )

It has long been fashionable in certain circles to find every possible opportunity to criticize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while rarely offering praise, no matter how much may be due for his leadership, decisions, vision and steadfast determination to stand strong on behalf of Israel and the Jewish people.

The latest example, which will surely be followed by many others in the months and years ahead, is the reported decision to appoint Caroline Glick to succeed Ofir Akunis as Israel’s consul-general in New York.

By all accounts, Glick has served the prime minister well since Oct. 7, 2023, when she took leave from JNS to become his international affairs adviser. In my assessment, she has provided steadfast, focused and strategic counsel as he has navigated complex challenges involving the United States, Israel’s allies, the Abraham Accords countries and the continuing threats posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and other purveyors of terror.

The prime minister deserves applause for this reported choice. Glick would bring a principled, determined and forceful presence to New York, where Jewish, Israeli and Zionist communities face constant attacks and mounting challenges. As consul-general, she would work closely with Israel’s diplomatic representatives throughout the United States.

Raised in Chicago by a Zionist family active in a Conservative synagogue, Glick made aliyah three decades ago. Since then, she has earned her place among a generation of Jewish leaders who have devoted their lives to defending Israel, Zionism and the Jewish people.

For those who disagree with her views, my suggestion is simple: Meet her. Talk with her. Debate her. You will receive honest, thoughtful and direct answers.

Glick is no wallflower. She pushes back when she disagrees and advances her convictions with clarity, confidence and conviction. She has dedicated her career to standing proudly for the Jewish people, Israel and the values she believes in.

It is time to applaud the prime minister for his voice and his choice. Caroline Glick would be a strong and effective representative of Israel in New York.

During these difficult and challenging times, we must stand together and ensure that our community is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

U.S.-Israel Relations
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