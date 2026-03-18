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Gary C. Gambill

U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. Jan. 28, 2021. Source: U.S. President Joe Biden/Facebook.
Opinion
Why Biden must leave the Iran nuclear deal in history’s dustbin
The first step towards making America’s international commitments “once again mean something” is to desist from making international commitments that mean nothing.
Apr. 4, 2021
Gary C. Gambill
Members of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace team and foreign dignitaries from the United Arab Emirates gather at the White House on Aug. 13, 2020. Credit: White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino Jr./Twitter.
Opinion
The end of the Arab-Israeli conflict
Sep. 6, 2020
Gary C. Gambill
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exposes files that prove Iran’s nuclear program in a press conference at the Kirya government headquarters in Tel Aviv on April 30, 2018. Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
JCPOA proponents regurgitate the same one-liner
May. 7, 2018
Gary C. Gambill
Opinion
Who says solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will bring Middle East Peace?
Outside of Israel’s immediate conflict zones in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, even Islamists don’t focus much attention on the Jewish state.
Mar. 28, 2018
Gary C. Gambill