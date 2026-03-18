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Gershon Tsirulnikov

The 2010 Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade. Photo by Guy Yitzhaki.
Opinion
Deconstructing ‘pinkwashing’ in the Middle East
Only by fighting for their recognition as human beings were LGBTQ people able to pressure governments and society at large to tear down homophobic barriers. Why would Israel be any different?
Apr. 23, 2019
Gershon Tsirulnikov