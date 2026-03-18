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Gina Roberts

A fourth-grade class at Acorn Woodland Elementary in Oakland California, May 2019. Credit: Diablanco/Wikipedia.
Opinion
Wake up, California: Jews are a persecuted minority, too
As originally proposed, the state’s ethnic studies curriculum offered a harmful one-sided narrative about Israel and the Jewish people, where it even mentioned them at all.
Sep. 21, 2020
Gina Roberts