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Guy Barget

Guy Barget

Guy Barget is a politics graduate from King’s College London and a CAMERA writing fellow.

Maughan Library at King's College London. Credit: KiloCharlieLima via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Academic apologism: How universities are rationalizing terror
As these institutions grapple with balancing freedom of speech against the safety and well-being of Jewish students, they stand at a crossroads.
Mar. 3, 2025
Guy Barget