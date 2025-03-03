More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Academic apologism: How universities are rationalizing terror

As these institutions grapple with balancing freedom of speech against the safety and well-being of Jewish students, they stand at a crossroads.

Guy Barget
Maughan Library at King's College London. Credit: KiloCharlieLima via Wikimedia Commons.
Maughan Library at King’s College London. Credit: KiloCharlieLima via Wikimedia Commons.
Guy Barget
Guy Barget Guy Barget
Guy Barget is a politics graduate from King’s College London and a CAMERA writing fellow.
(March 3, 2025 / JNS)

Institutions of higher education have long been perceived as bastions of critical thinking and rigorous debate. Yet recent incidents throughout the United Kingdom suggest that some educators may be exploiting their platforms to rationalize or at least minimize acts of terror.

From the distribution of Hamas propaganda to publicly endorsing or defending the violence committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians, the line between intellectual freedom and terrorist apologism has blurred. For Jewish and Israeli students these developments have fostered an environment of unease, fear and isolation on campuses that should be a refuge for open discourse.

One of the most striking examples occurred when a lecturer at King’s College London handed out a Hamas propaganda document earlier this year titled Our Narrative: Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. Recordings provided by concerned students indicate that the material depicted Hamas primarily as a “national liberation” movement, glossing over its status as a recognized terrorist organization in the United Kingdom.

In the same seminar, students recall being led through a series of readings on the 1948 Arab-Israeli war that, in their view, set them up to sympathize with Hamas’s narrative. One Jewish student said that to earn high marks, it was almost mandatory to adopt an anti-Israel stance. While King’s College London stated it had investigated and “concluded” the matter, the specifics of any outcome remain undisclosed, leaving students worried that those responsible may never be held accountable.

This is not an isolated phenomenon. A report by the Times revealed that several British academics, including those at Oxbridge (which includes the universities of Cambridge and Oxford) and top-tier Russell Group institutions (which include the London School of Economics and Political Science and the University of Manchester, among others), had posted comments on social media justifying the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Some even mocked the young adults murdered at the Nova festival, framing their presence in “occupied” or “stolen” land as a legitimate target for violence. Others questioned why flying armed militants into a concert by paraglider should be labeled “terrorism,” suggesting these acts could be considered “self-defense” instead. Such rhetoric weaponizes “academic freedom” to champion extremism and sow further division on campuses.

This pattern of behavior becomes more apparent when considering the results of a recent survey by StandWithUs UK that found that nearly 40% of students at Russell Group universities believe that the atrocities against civilians, including children and entire families, on Oct. 7 were an “understandable act of resistance.” Equally concerning, only around one-third of students polled considered Hamas’s mass killings of Israeli civilians to be “terrorist attacks.”

In the aftermath of Oct. 7, there has also been a surge in antisemitic incidents with the Union of Jewish Students in the United Kingdom receiving more than 700 calls from frightened students in just the first six months following the attack. Against this background, Israeli students on multiple campuses have voiced fears of being singled out or harassed, leading many to hide identifiable religious symbols such as kippahs or Star of David necklaces.

In Cambridge, demonstrators pitched tents on the school senate house lawn to protest Israel’s actions in Gaza, ultimately forcing university officials to relocate graduation ceremonies at the last minute. Similar pro-Palestinian “encampments” sprang up across other universities in the United Kingdom, with some protesters chanting “Intifada!” and “Resistance is justified if a people are occupied.” For Jewish students, these slogans feel like endorsements of violence, especially so soon after the events of Oct. 7. One professor at a relocated ceremony called the protests “disrespectful,” lamenting that a graduation ceremony had become overshadowed by division and fear.

Universities, for their part, generally emphasized the importance of “academic freedom” and “freedom of expression within the law.” The London School of Economics, for instance, said it does not “police or control” the social-media activity of its faculty, although it expects respectful dialogue. Yet critics argue that these institutions are often reluctant to draw a firm line when staff or students appear to celebrate, justify or trivialize terror. As a result, Jewish students and others who speak out for Israel can feel increasingly isolated and attacked, online and in person, and uncertain whether their schools will offer support.

The controversy ultimately points to a more profound moral and educational crisis. If the goal of higher education is to foster critical thought, then how can universities tolerate teaching methods and public statements that all but condone attacks on civilians?

While genuine debate over the Israel-Palestine conflict belongs in academia, endorsing the slaughter of noncombatants under the banner of “resistance” crosses a moral line. As these institutions grapple with balancing freedom of speech against the safety and well-being of Jewish students, they stand at a crossroads. Universities can either become breeding grounds for extremist apologism or recommit themselves to upholding robust, fact-based debate—one that neither glorifies terrorism nor stigmatizes those who oppose it.

Education United Kingdom Campus Antisemitism
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David