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Hanan Shai

Dr. Hanan Shai is a lecturer in the political-science department at Bar-Ilan University.

IDF Artillery Corps units fire at targets in the Gaza Strip, May 17, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Did the Gaza operation achieve its political goal?
Despite the IDF’s spectacular exploits and extensive destruction of targets, it appears that control over the length of the quiet and the quality of Israel’s security will remain in Hamas’s hands.
May. 24, 2021
Hanan Shai
An Israeli soldier holds the Torah Scroll carried by IDF Chief Rabbi Shlomo Goren in the Six-Day War, during a ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, in memory of the soldiers killed in "Operation Protective Edge" and in Israel's other wars. Aug.12, 2015. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The common Israeli destiny
Jan. 20, 2021
Hanan Shai
Visitors tour the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on International Holocaust Day, Jan. 26, 2017. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
A serious moral failure at Yad Vashem
Jan. 3, 2021
Hanan Shai
Golda Meir, Arthur Goldberg
Opinion
Golda Meir: The civilian who exposed Israel’s lack of preparedness for the 1973 war
Although she lacked military knowledge, on the eve of the Yom Kippur War Prime Minister Golda Meir exposed the fact that deterrence and early warning, the two cornerstones of Israel’s security conception, were without foundation.
Oct. 12, 2020
Hanan Shai
A billboard in Tel Aviv on Sept. 14, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
The moral failure in Israel’s approach to COVID-19
Israel is not just a democracy; it is a Jewish democracy. In its fight against the pandemic, the country is acting in contravention of its own moral values.
Sep. 15, 2020
Hanan Shai
The Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
‘Human Dignity and Liberty’ damaged democracy
Israel is engulfed in a moral crisis, not a judicial one, and it needs to be addressed as such.
May. 23, 2019
Hanan Shai
Young protesters in the Gaza Strip take part in the continued “March of Return” riots near the Israeli-Gaza border on March 22, 2019. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Hold off on Gaza for now
The enemy was supposed to give up simply because of shock and awe caused by fireworks displays of advanced technology and intelligence, amazing in their precision and power. The result: an exhausting war of attrition that has gone on since 2002.
Mar. 31, 2019
Hanan Shai
“Yellow-vests” protestrs in France on Dec. 29, 2018. Photo by Thomas Bresson via Wikimedia Commons.
Column
Beyond populism and anti-Semitism ... essentialism
Since classic anti-Semitism is currently out of fashion, it’s channeling its hatred of Jews to the State of Israel, whose insistence on constitutionally defending itself as a nation-state is a veritable call to arms.
Feb. 20, 2019
Hanan Shai
Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 24, 2017. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel and Hamas are fighting a war of attrition
We also cannot hide from the fact that rather than beating and deterring Hamas, Hamas is beating and deterring us.
Oct. 17, 2018
Hanan Shai
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot. Credit: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The IDF must update its combat doctrine
The author of the report, outgoing IDF Ombudsman Maj. Gen. Yitzhak Brik, hails from the 1973 Yom Kippur War generation, which is still convinced that the IDF’s losses stemmed from an intelligence failure and because the emergency warehouses weren’t prepared for war.
Oct. 11, 2018
Hanan Shai