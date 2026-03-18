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Hillel Fendel

Hillel Fendel

Hillel Fendel, an author and a longtime news editor and writer, lives in Beit El.

Kfar Adumim
Opinion
Deep concern within Hamas for the fate of a Palestinian state
Fascinatingly, the statement published by the terrorist group in its news mouthpiece appears to have been lifted, at least partially, from the Religious Zionism Party.
Jan. 2, 2026
Chaim Silberstein
E1 corridor
Opinion
Is a greater Jerusalem in sight?
Aug. 22, 2025
Chaim Silberstein
Jerusalem
Opinion
The new Olmert peace plan is irrelevant
Sep. 18, 2024
Chaim Silberstein
A model of the Second Temple at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. Credit: Ariely via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The modern-day siege of Jerusalem
On Tisha B’Av, we must remember to avoid the mistakes of the past and ensure Jerusalem’s future as the capital of a Jewish state.
Aug. 2, 2022
Chaim Silberstein