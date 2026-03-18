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Ilan Evyatar

A construction site of new residential buildings in the costal city of Netanya on March 26, 2020. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
Israel News
Another government, another attempt to bring Israel’s housing prices down
Ever since the 2011 social protests, those in charge have said they would work towards lowering the costs of purchasing a home. Nevertheless, the trend continues sharply upward.
Aug. 10, 2021
Ilan Evyatar
Israeli farmers block junctions all over Israel in protest of the Finance and Agriculture ministries plan to open up the fruit and vegetable market for import, at the Bilu Junction, on July 29, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel’s farmers raise pitchforks over planned agricultural reform
Aug. 2, 2021
Ilan Evyatar