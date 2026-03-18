The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
In this week’s edition of “Mideast News Hour,” Caroline Glick calls Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a “sociopath” and says his leadership is responsible for the current decline in national security.