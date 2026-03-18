More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

JNS.org

JNS TV
Could ‘Paliwood’ blood libels lead to Israel’s annihilation?
In this week’s edition of “Mideast News Hour,” Caroline Glick calls Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a “sociopath” and says his leadership is responsible for the current decline in national security.
May. 16, 2022
JNS.org
U.S. soldiers await extraction via CH-47 Chinook during an aerial response force live-fire training exercise in Iraq, Oct. 31, 2018. Credit: 1st Lt. Leland White/U.S. Army National Guard.
World News
Iraqi parliament votes in favor of ejecting US troops from country
Jan. 5, 2020
JNS.org
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in 2016. Credit: Lorie Shaull via Flickr.
U.S. News
Omar adds to dual-loyalty accusation against Jewish lawmakers
Mar. 4, 2019
JNS.org
Jonathan S. Tobin.
News
JNS names Jonathan Tobin editor in chief
Dec. 4, 2017
JNS.org
The Village Council of Bal Harbour, Fla., meets on Nov. 21, 2017, when the council adopted the State Department's definition of anti-Semitism. Credit: Village of Bal Harbour.
U.S. News
In landmark move, Florida village adopts State Department’s definition of anti-Semitism
Nov. 22, 2017
JNS.org
Israeli police officer Yosef Kirme, 29, who was killed in a shoot terror attack on Sunday in Jerusalem. Credit: Facebook.
Israel News
Two killed in Jerusalem terrorist shooting
Oct. 10, 2017
JNS.org
Natan Sharansky, chairman of the Jewish Agency, at his Jerusalem office on Sept. 22, 2014. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
Jewish Agency’s future in question with Sharansky’s departure
Sep. 19, 2017
JNS.org
A mixed-gender Jewish prayer service at the Robinson’s Arch compound, near the Western Wall’s main worship area, in July 2014. Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Israel News
Reform, Conservative Jews say Western Wall compromise effectively dead
Aug. 28, 2017
JNS.org
Students participating in CAMERA's seventh annual Student Leadership Training, learning how to make Israel's case to various audiences, including anti-Israel professors and campus activists. Credit: CAMERA.
Israel News
CAMERA conference helps students combat BDS at home and abroad
Aug. 15, 2017
JNS.org
Former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon speaks at the 2016 Herzliya Conference, where he announced that he would challenge
Israel News
Is an election brewing in Israel?
Jul. 7, 2017
JNS.org
Click photo to download. Caption: A mock Israeli checkpoint set up during "Israeli Apartheid Week" in May 2010 on the University of California, Los Angeles campus. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
U.S. News
New study bolsters assertion that campus anti-Zionism incites anti-Semitism
Mar. 14, 2017
JNS.org
Load More