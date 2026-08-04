Federal judge dismisses lawsuit alleging ‘pervasive and severe’ Jew-hatred at George Washington University

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit on July 31 accusing George Washington University of failing to address what the plaintiffs described as “pervasive and severe” antisemitism at the private university in Washington, D.C., finding that the complaint violated federal pleading rules but allowing the case to proceed if it is rewritten.

The suit was filed in May 2025 by former students Sabrina Soffer and Ari Shapiro, along with Compliance, Accountability, Policy, Ethics–Ed, an advocacy organization of George Washington University students, alumni and other stakeholders. The plaintiffs allege the university failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students from a hostile campus environment.

Trevor McFadden, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled that the complaint, which spans nearly 200 pages and more than 1,000 paragraphs, violated Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 8’s requirement that a complaint contain “a short and plain statement of the claim showing that the pleader is entitled to relief.”

“Much of its length stems from excessive narrative,” McFadden wrote, while acknowledging “the serious nature of the allegations at issue.” He gave the plaintiffs 30 days to file an amended complaint that complies with the rule.