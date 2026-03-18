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Jonathan and Jordana Seidel

Jonathan and Jordana Seidel are researchers at NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based research organization.

Pro-Palestinian Protest, Encampment, Brown University
Opinion
The anti-Israel network fueling antisemitism across America
Research erases any pretense that many campus groups leading anti-Israel actions are independent or grassroots in nature.
Sep. 6, 2024
Jonathan and Jordana Seidel